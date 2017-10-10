Nicolas Cage now has a Japanese snack named after him

Nicolas Cage might have his own Hollywood Star and an Academy Award (YESSIR), but Japan has recently given him the ultimate recognition: by naming a popular snack after him.

The special edition snack is called ‘Umaibo Nicolastick’. The makers of the corn puff treat did so to promote the Japanese cinematic release of Cage’s film Army of One – or Ore no Emono wa bin Laden (Bin Laden is my Prey).

According to a press release, ‘Umaibo Nicolastick’ will not be sold in stores, but rather, available only when movie-goers buy advanced tickets. Select cinemas include: Tokyo’s Cinema Shinjuku, Osaka’s Cinemart Shinsaibashi, and Nagota’s Century Cinema.

Umaibo is a beloved snack in Japan amongst children and adults due to its low price – 10 yen (AUS$0.11 or US$0.08) – and varied flavours. Amusingly, Cage is popular there as well, thanks to a series of strange ads he did years ago.

Ore no Emono wa bin Laden (Bin Laden is my Prey) hits Japanese theatres on 16 December 2017.

Via Konbini