New Justice League trailer is out! Smash or pass?

Complete with more character interaction, a glimpse of Clark Kent and some more cracking jokes from The Flash, DC has just released the third trailer for the upcoming Justice League film.

There’s a new director, new footage and the same complaints from fans.

The trailer maintains the aesthetic, tone and concepts we saw in the previous two trailers, and just as its predecessors, it uses a revamped classic rock song in the background – this time a cover of David Bowie’s Heroes.

The film will revolve around Batman & Co attempting to stop an invasion of Earth by long time DC villain Steppenwolf and his army of Parademons.

Despite having two of pop culture’s most recognisable characters of all time in Superman and Batman, DC’s cinematic universe has had a very bumpy ride in the eyes of critics and the general public.

Excluding this year’s Wonder Woman, which was very good, every DC film from Man of Steel to Suicide Squad has underachieved at the box office.

Indeed, they have been almost unanimously bashed by critics. For good reason, I might add.

While some of the most loyal, die-hard comic book fans adore the recent film adaptations, most other comic readers and mainstream audiences have been far less forgiving about the silly plot lines and various tonal issues that have plagued DC’s cinematic universe.

Production of Justice League was surrounded by rumours of a tense working environment over at Warner Bros., and the project took a huge hit in March when Zack Snyder was forced to leave the director’s chair to focus on his family after the suicide of his daughter.

Warner Bros. replaced Snyder with Joss Whedon, the director behind the first Avengers movie which became the fifth-highest grossing film of all time.

As soon as Whedon got involved in the upcoming Justice League film, he ordered $25 million in re-shoots and caused a flurry of scheduling conflicts among the cast.

Henry Cavill, for example, was shooting the latest Mission: Impossible film and is under contractual obligation with Paramount to keep a moustache for his character. This forced the Justice League visual effects team to digitally erase it in every re-shoot he’s in.

After the critical and artistic fiasco that was Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, the internet has been quite merciless with their criticism of DC’s promotional material.

Be it because the colour grading is too dark or because the trailers are either too grim or too funny, nobody seems to agree on what to hate about the new trailer for the upcoming movie.

We all know Superman will pop up in the film at one point, but this third trailer is the first in which Henry Cavill steals a couple of shots.

One of the most repeated complaints from fans is Ezra Miller’s characterisation of The Flash, which doesn’t fit Barry Allen. Apparently, Miller’s portrayal is far more suited to Wally West, the sidekick who later turns into the third Flash.

Yeah, we know. Geeks take these things a bit seriously.

Justice League opens on November 16th/17th worldwide.

Readers from outside Australia can view the new trailer here.