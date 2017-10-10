Michael Moore just proposed a rational solution to America’s mass shooting epidemic

Documentary filmmaker and political activist Michael Moore has an idea for how to stop mass shootings.

After the tragic attack in Las Vegas in which 59 were killed and over 500 were injured, Moore is proposing a solution to the never-ending gun violence in America.

In a Facebook post last Wednesday, Moore proposed a “28th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.”

The Second Amendment says: “A well-regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”

One of the main problems is that we live in a much different world than the one in which the Constitution was written. When the Founding Fathers said “Arms”, they were talking about a single shot musket that takes ten minutes to reload, not an AR-15 that shoots 45 rounds a minute.

Having a society full of guns fails on both the level of personal and national security. Statistics show that more guns means more homicides and it’s highly unlikely cowboys will be able to shoot down North Korea’s rockets – if it ever comes to that.

In Moore’s 28th Amendment, the Second Amendment is, uh, amended to:

A well-regulated State National Guard, being helpful to the safety and security of a State in times of need, along with the strictly regulated right of the people to keep and bear a limited number of non-automatic Arms for sport and hunting, with respect to the primary right of all people to be free from gun violence, this shall not be infringed.

Moore goes on to add other regulations, such as increased restrictions on obtaining guns, fingerprint sensors on triggers and the banning of all automatic and semi-automatic weapons.

“The Right to Be Free from Gun Violence” — My re-write of the 2nd Amendment & the gun laws that could then be passed https://t.co/jf0BUN3lgP — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) October 6, 2017

“This is the sane approach that meets everyone’s needs — everyone, that is, except those of the serial killer, the mass murderer, the violent ex-husband, the disgruntled employee or the disturbed and bullied teenager,” Moore wrote.

“We will never eliminate all murder; that’s been with us since Cain killed Abel. But we CAN join the community of enlightened nations where gun violence is that rare occurrence — as opposed to the daily tragedy we now suffer here in the United States of America.”

Moore has good points, but you can guarantee the National Rifle Association (NRA) will do everything in its considerable power to stop Moore’s idea from gaining ground.

This is not lost on Moore himself. He was one of the few Liberals to predict Donald Trump’s victory last year and he knows how deep the political swamp in Washington is.

“When President Obama tried to get Congress to pass simple, common sense gun control legislation after the massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary, polls showed 90% of the country backed him! But the NRA beat him. LET’S ORGANIZE THE 90%!” Moore wrote.

Moore ended his post with a call to action.

“We can start with the upcoming midterm election. Let every candidate know: If you take NRA money, we will remove you from office. Then do it,” he concluded.