This insane Airbus A380 drift is why we are never flying again

All I can say is thank God I wore my brown undies when I watched this.

At first, this video of an Emirates Airbus A380 coming in to land at Dusseldorf airport appears pretty tame. A little hairy, sure, but the pilot seems to have the wind under control as he approaches the runway on the required angle.

But just after the rear wheels hit the tarmac, all hell breaks loose. Before the pilots can bring the front wheels down, a frighteningly powerful crosswind pushes the plane into a chaotic zig-zag.

The pilots probably need their salary doubled, because they somehow managed to keep the world’s largest passenger airliner under control despite almost being blown off the runway.

It’s even more impressive considering the probability that the passengers and crew collectively evacuated the less than impressive mid-flight meal from their bowels as the plane wildly swerved.

The video was captured by the individual behind the YouTube channel ‘Cargospotter’, who said it was the most tremendous show of skill and reaction speed he had ever seen from a pilot.

“You can see that the pilots tried to align with the runway by using the tail rudder and luckily it worked out,” he wrote in the video description.

“I have filmed a few thousand crosswind landings at several airports in Europe within the past years, but this Airbus A380 crosswind landing was extremely hard and extraordinary.

“This video shows the incredible skills of the pilots. Even after an unexpected wind gust after touchdown they managed to re-align with the runway. Incredible job by the pilots !!”

You can watch the full video on the Cargospotter YouTube channel here.