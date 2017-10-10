Lost At E Minor
A-ha did an acoustic version of Take On Me and the Internet literally melted down
Tyler Smith
Take On Me is one of the biggest songs of the eighties and is best known for it’s upbeat tempo and, of course, that iconic video clip.

In a recent MTV unplugged gig at Giske Harbour Hall, A-ha played a beautifully stripped back rendition of their seminal hit song. As you begin to listen it takes a few seconds to realise that it is in fact Take On Me, without that catchy riff we’ve all come to know so well.

In this version A-ha have shown just how beautiful the song really is by allowing you to be completely absorbed by the lyrics.

Heck, you could even slow dance to it!

Even after all these years, singer Morten Harket can still hit the high notes. And for anyone who has tried to sing along to this song, you’ll know just how difficult that is. The only disappointing thing is that he hasn’t kept that amazing hairstyle he once had.

Oh well.

In the audience people can be seen wiping away tears. So a word of warning: you may want to have a box of tissues close by.

