Director Rian Johnson says don’t watch the new Star Wars trailer, but for those who just can’t wait …

Director Rian Johnson and actor Mark Hamill have warned fans to stay away from watching this trailer. So don’t say you weren’t warned, kids!

It was revealed yesterday on Twitter that the official trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi would debut at halftime of the Monday Night Football broadcast of the Minnesota Vikings vs Chicago Bears game on ESPN.

And now, young Padawans, IT HAS FINALLY HAPPENED.

This move is becoming somewhat of a promotional tradition for the Star Wars franchise, as the official trailer for the previous installment, The Force Awakens, was also released during a football game back in 2015. Advance tickets will now go on sale everywhere.

The clip is the first piece of proper marketing material from The Last Jedi since July, when a small featurette was released during the D23 Disney fan convention.

But it seems the film’s director, Rian Johnson, is not impressed. Last August, during an extensive interview with Entertainment Weekly, Johnson cautioned fans to keep away from all marketing material from that point on to avoid spoilers.

His message was quite clear: wait until December!

More stuff is coming, that's the nature of the beast. But I fully endorse avoiding everything you can from now till December! https://t.co/G9D8qtq5w4 — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) August 10, 2017

Actor Mark Hamill also jumped on board the self-vetoing campaign:

But how can we resist the dark side, right?

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is the eighth installment of arguably the most famous movie saga of all time. It opens in theaters worldwide on December 15.