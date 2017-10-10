Lost At E Minor
These clever glasses help creatives tell their clients to piss off
Inigo del Castillo
It’s hard for many creatives to say no to an important client who asks for free work. Thankfully, there are now special glasses that help them tell those cheap bastards to take a hike.

In their campaign #SayNoToSpec, agency ‘Zulu Alpha Kilo’ has made a 3D-printed pair of glasses shaped to say ‘no’. Created by art director Michael Romaniuk and copywriter Patrick Godin, the satirical item even has a promo video featuring a man asking people to do work free-of-charge before eventually deciding to pay.

According to Romaniuk and Godin, they made the glasses for the agency’s founders, who usually deal with such clients.

“By simply putting ‘The No! Specs™’ on, they could waste less time saying ‘no’ to spec and spend more time enjoying life in the fast lane,” they explained.

The No! Specs

Via Design Taxi

Inigo is a writer and graphic designer from Manila, Philippines. He is a soldier of love who will carry you on his strong back of awesomeness when the zombie apocalypse arrives.

