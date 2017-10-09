This legendary Twitter account tweets the best (fake) titular lines inspired by famous films

Billing itself as The greatest titular lines from the greatest films, ‘@Saythetitle‘ (aka Titular Lines) is a new Twitter account that has already over 24,000 followers despite being only a week old.

The account features screengrabs from classic films that show the characters uttering the titular lines from the films they were starring in. But wait… something seems off here. Really off.

Yup, you’ve guessed it. They’re not the actual titular lines from the scripts, but lines made up by the mastermind behind the account – and they are just too funny to pass up!

These posts are just some of the ones that we thought were absolutely hilarious!

GONE WITH THE WIND (1939) pic.twitter.com/tgvbyEj7nO — Titular Lines (@Saythetitle) September 19, 2017