Swedish design is effortlessly stylish: here’s a few of our favourites

There’s a lot to love about Swedish design. Not only is it the perfect marriage of minimalism and function, it also expresses a noble underlying ideology.

It embodies the idea that every person in society, regardless of status, should have access to affordable, functional and elegant homewares.

This is why Scandinavian design is in such high demand. And really, with so much elegance on offer, it’s #Notahardchoice is it?

So with that in mind, let’s take a look at some of our favourite Swedish designs and designers:

Biggans Böcklingpastej by Bedow

We have no idea if this smoked herring fish paste tastes any good, but we do know we absolutely love the packaging. The family owned business has been around since 1952 and the brand recently got a makeover by design firm, Bedow.

The hand-drawn illustration is clean, yet completely engrossing, and the rendering of the waves gives it a beautiful sense of motion.

We also love the way they use the whole length of the tube to perfectly complement the box.

A2 furniture

A2 is part of the new guard of Swedish design. The young, brash furniture company pays homage to its predecessors but adds a big dollop of character and personality.

Their designs like to twist how you normally expect furniture to function, resulting in ingeniously practical and quirky pieces.

Rekorderlig Cider

The Swedish cider company has always celebrated its roots. Their motto is “Beautifully Swedish”, after all. That same mantra has filtered through to their labels, which really are … well … beautifully Swedish.

In an industry where the packaging is screaming at you for your attention, Rekorderlig Cider stands out as a whisper amongst all the noise. The brilliant use of negative space, the heartfelt hand-rendered drawings, and the perfectly pitched typeface work together to create a truly iconic label.

Emma Magnusson by Lundgren+Lindqvist

Stationary to die for. A bit like Patrick Bateman in American Psycho, we are green with envy over these breathtaking business cards and stationary for architect, Emma Magnusson.

Lundgren+Lindqvist have done a sensational job. The striking yet understated ‘Em.Ma’ monogram is thoughtfully deployed throughout the business cards, bespoke stationary boxes, and letterheads.

The grids and typeface are impossibly clean and eminently memorable without being obnoxious.

