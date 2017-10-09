Chanel has released clear plastic rainboots and Twitter has feelings

Chanel unveiled its Spring 2018 Collection during Paris Fashion Week and has turned some heads with a range of clear items.

Twitter has feelings about the inclusion of clear gloves, ponchos hats and rainboots in the Collection.

Many weren’t too happy about all the clear going on:

Nooo! The last thing the world needs is more plastic. — Jane Dalton (@JournoJane) October 3, 2017

Chanel SS18. Loving the 60s housewife meets breakfast at Tiffany's, meets 90s supermodel, meets tacky long island housewife vibez lol pic.twitter.com/rHlYtC619N — Shelby Ivey Christie (@bronze_bombSHEL) October 3, 2017

Karl – really! This is not Chanel – Perhaps better suited for TacoBell uniforms pic.twitter.com/TJ6qeI44Lv — CityKittyPress (@farago) October 3, 2017

Others took a more practical approach, pointing out that things might get a little hot and humid in those boots.

They look like they'd get a little steamy and sweaty to be perfectly honest 😩 — Paula Ngon (@keedypaula) October 3, 2017

Which led back to memories of the clear Yeezy boots and these awful results:

Feet steaming up like some snow crab legs pic.twitter.com/4SjjV4CAEV — Mike from Michigan (@Well_Damn_Jesse) March 7, 2017

Eww.

But others praised them, presumably because it’s Chanel and they work in fashion so they have to.

Chanel debuts fancy PVC boots in Parishttps://t.co/8Btos4bitB — ebands (@ebands6) October 3, 2017

• Fashionologie: Of Course Only Chanel Would Be Able to Make PVC Boots Look Ultrachic… https://t.co/rooEfYEpdR — kelenike (@kelenike) October 3, 2017

To the untrained eye, this may all look like cheap clear plastic, and not worth the inevitable $500 price tag.

You poor philistines. This is high fashion. of course it’s worth the money.

If Chanel’s followers really want to pursue clear plastic, maybe they should go all the way a wrap themselves up like these Japanese newlyweds.