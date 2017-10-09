This anime Game of Thrones opening is all your life needs right now

It’s a well-known fact that Japanese anime have the coolest openings. They typically feature some racy J-pop, exciting and colourful visuals and the action-packed scenes of Shonen manga.

OK, now imagine mixing that with HBO’s mega-hit show Game of Thrones. Sound good?

Well imagine no more because French YouTuber Malec has done just that in a new video titled “Et si Game of Throne était un anime?” (What if Game of Thrones was an anime?)

The video starts with some character shots of Starks and Lannisters before launching into some truly epic battle scenes involving the White Walkers and Jon and Danerys’ dragon and wolf combo.

The music perfectly captures the anime vibe, using the melody of the show’s theme song with Japanese lyrics and occasional English words sprinkled in.

I have no idea what the Japanese says (please help if you can), but I did pick up on the English phrases “winter hating love” and the rather inexplicable “sex is free” (a reference to Jon and Dany’s boat sex?).

Malec, who has previously made Rap Battle videos, ends the Game of Thrones anime by asking “Who’s next? You decide.”

Uh, please do…everything?

This isn’t the first time a show has got the anime treatment. In August, YouTuber Narmak came up with an anime version of Spongebob’s opening. Also good.

It isn’t the first remix of the Game of Thrones opening either. The Simpsons – who do everything first – had a go at it five years ago.

And if that’s not enough, there is also this version, which imagines Game of Thrones as a show from the 90s: