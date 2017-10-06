Lost At E Minor
This shipping container house looks like it’s from the future
Home Page Contribute now!
Featured Image for This shipping container house looks like it’s from the future
Architecture

This shipping container house looks like it’s from the future

Inigo del Castillo
By Inigo del Castillo

We’ve seen a lot of incredible shipping container architecture, but none quite like this sea anemone-like home in the middle of the California desert.

London-based designer James Whitaker has created a shipping container home that looks like it came from the future. Set to rise in the desert of Joshua Tree in Cali, the unconventional structure features several shipping containers jutting out in different directions.

The 2,153 square-foot house will include a kitchen, a dining area, a living room, three bedrooms, a wooden deck with a hot tub, and a car garage roofed in solar panels.

Joshua Tree residence by James Whitaker

If the building’s spiky exoskeleton looks peculiar, it was done so to maximise natural light and remove the need for curtains.

“Each container is orientated to maximise views across the landscape, or to use the topography to provide privacy, depending on their individual use,” said Whitaker.

Joshua Tree residence by James Whitaker

The design was originally meant to be an office space in Germany, but plans fell apart. An LA film producer and his wife eventually saw the concept and decided it would make for a great vacation home. Construction of the Joshua Tree residence is set to begin in 2018.

Joshua Tree residence by James Whitaker

Joshua Tree residence by James Whitaker

Joshua Tree residence by James Whitaker

Joshua Tree residence by James Whitaker

Via Dezeen

About the author

Inigo is a writer and graphic designer from Manila, Philippines. He is a soldier of love who will carry you on his strong back of awesomeness when the zombie apocalypse arrives.

Leave a comment