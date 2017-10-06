This shipping container house looks like it’s from the future

We’ve seen a lot of incredible shipping container architecture, but none quite like this sea anemone-like home in the middle of the California desert.

London-based designer James Whitaker has created a shipping container home that looks like it came from the future. Set to rise in the desert of Joshua Tree in Cali, the unconventional structure features several shipping containers jutting out in different directions.

The 2,153 square-foot house will include a kitchen, a dining area, a living room, three bedrooms, a wooden deck with a hot tub, and a car garage roofed in solar panels.

If the building’s spiky exoskeleton looks peculiar, it was done so to maximise natural light and remove the need for curtains.

“Each container is orientated to maximise views across the landscape, or to use the topography to provide privacy, depending on their individual use,” said Whitaker.

The design was originally meant to be an office space in Germany, but plans fell apart. An LA film producer and his wife eventually saw the concept and decided it would make for a great vacation home. Construction of the Joshua Tree residence is set to begin in 2018.

