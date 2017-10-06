A man woke up to strange noises and found something cute on his porch

Earlier this month, Alaskan photographer Tim Newton woke up to weird noises coming from his porch. When he went to investigate, he found something truly unexpected: a litter of lynx kittens and their mum!

“Tim was awakened by noises on [his] deck last week – and looked outside. In astonishment, he grabbed his camera… and can you believe it? Mama Lynx and her SEVEN kits!!” wrote Newton’s Facebook page.

“She called to them and they all lined up right outside in front of where he was standing (he was inside the screen door!) Amazing ALASKA WILD LIFE!!!”

In an interview with a local news station, Newton said he initially thought the animals were just regular house cats. That is, until he saw their adorable giant paws.

“I started to think nothing more of it,” he said. “But then I noticed it had really big feet and little tiny hairs on its ears. So I knew then it was probably a lynx kitten – not a full grown cat.”

The images he took are even more impressive considering lynxes are elusive animals who are rarely caught on camera.

“Normally when you see a lynx, you have just enough time to get your camera out, and then they’re gone,” he said. “So I was thrilled I could get a couple pictures of them playing on the deck. And I thought that might be the end of it.”

But it wasn’t. The pack then moved to his front yard and hung out there for the next 40 minutes. Despite wearing only a bathrobe, Newton braved the cold weather to take more pictures.

So what did Newton learn from this unexpected ‘safari’?

“I’ve concluded that lynx must spend 1 percent of their waking lives chasing rabbits, and 99 percent chasing their kids. It was pretty much non-stop frolicking and rough-housing.”

Hopefully the next time the pack visits him, he’ll have a cardboard box and a ball of yarn ready!

Via Bored Panda