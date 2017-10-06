Found At E Minor: Now there’s a toothbrush that plays Justin Bieber music (or something better)

A London startup has designed a singular toothbrush with an integrated music store that plays tunes to help children focus on their brushing for the entire two minutes dentists recommend.

In a world ingrained with so many distractions, getting kids to stay focused for two minutes these days is one hell of a chore.

Little children don’t usually enjoy the process of developing habits – at least good habits – so getting the little rascals to brush their teeth first thing every morning is one of those parenting battles that makes you totally rethink your life decisions.

Thankfully, UK company BleepBleeps has come up with a solution. Benjamin Brush is a smart toothbrush that plays music for two minutes to help kids focus and enjoy their brushing. It also vibrates every 30 seconds to let the user know when to move onto the next part of the mouth.

According to the creators, the BleepBleeps music store has a huge library of tunes for children to choose – From Bieber to Beethoven – with new tracks costing $0.99. There’s also the free BleepBleeps app that allows parents to track every aspect of their children’s brushing habits, and gamifies that activity with a points system.

The device charges via USB and of course, it’s waterproof.

The smart Benjamin Brush is advertised as more hygienic than a regular brush, as it has bristles made out of silicon and houses a motor for high-frequency sonic cleaning. It also comes with interchangeable flexible heads that help protect tooth enamel and can last up to a year.

It’s available now at their Kickstarter page for $55.

