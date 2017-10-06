Everyone’s losing their minds over this Sydney man’s Facebook event to “go and buy some Chicken McNuggets”

A Sydney man has attracted thousands of potential attendees for an “event” which will involve him getting some Chicken McNuggets.

The man in question is Corey Dunkin, a 30-year-old web developer who created the Facebook event in August, calling it simply “I’m going to go get some Chicken McNuggets®.”

The event is scheduled to take place at McDonald’s on Sydney’s George Street on Friday, October 6 and will go from 7pm to 8:30pm. At the time of writing, 3900 people have said they are going and 9400 are interested.

The description doesn’t offer much in the way of details, stating “I’m going to get some Chicken McNuggets® if anyone wants to come get some. Will probably get some sweet ‘n sour sauce to go along with it idk.”

Although the event was originally private, Dunkin decided to open it up to the public for goofs and gaffs.

“To me, it’s such a non-event. Like, to make an event like that, is stupid, so I just thought it was funny,” he told Mashable.

McDonald’s have officially responded to Corey, posting on his event page:

Hey Corey, we love that you love McNuggets and we get it, so we’ve reserved you and your friends a table on Friday night and will have a register just for McNuggets, so you can enjoy them as quickly as possible.

Dunkin has created a page for “future events” – more McNuggets – and appears to be cashing in on his 15 minutes of fame by selling t-shirts with nugget drawings on them. Slick.

This event could either be McDonald’s dream come true or its worst nightmare depending on how it goes down. In August, Zack’s Burgers in the Philippines caused a literal stampede when it offered burgers for 25 cents.

McDonald’s haven’t announced a discount on McNuggets and it’s unclear how many of the 14000-odd interested parties will show up.

At the very least, it seems that Dunkin may have sparked a bit of a fad because Facebook’s “Related Events” tab just suggested I check out an event called “eating toast” on Friday, December 8 at The University of Newcastle.”

At the time of writing 765 are going and 3400 are interested, proving once and for all that toast may not have the same ability to pull a crowd as McNuggets. What a time to be alive.