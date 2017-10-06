CBS fires employee after insensitive Vegas shooting Facebook post

CBS fired one of their attorneys on Monday after she made an insensitive Facebook comment regarding the victims of the massacre in Las Vegas last weekend. She said she didn’t care because country music fans are “often gun toters”.

Official reports say the terrorist attack in Las Vegas on Sunday left at least 59 dead and 527 injured, in what is considered the deadliest mass shooting in modern US history.

Hours after the attack, top legal executive at CBS, Hayley Geftman-Gold, engaged with a few users in a Facebook thread commenting about the terrible incident.

In a conversation revolving around gun control and the Republican response to the Sandy Hook massacre of 2012, Geftman-Gold put in her two cents,

“If they wouldn’t do anything when children were murdered I have no hope that Repugs will ever do the right thing,”

“I’m actually not even sympathetic bc country music fans often are Republican gun toters.”

Another user responded:

“Yeah….I was thinking that since this directly hits the country-music population…maybe they will actually do something now. But after Sandy Hook, Republicans reacted by wanting to arm teachers. So lets see what today’s response is. I’m sure it will be just as pathetic.”

The comments were screen captured and published by conservative news outlet The Daily Caller News Foundation.

In response, a CBS spokesperson stated:

“This individual, who was with us for approximately one year, violated the standards of our company and is no longer an employee of CBS. Her views as expressed on social media are deeply unacceptable to all of us at CBS. Our hearts go out to the victims in Las Vegas and their families.”

RECAP: This is the rundown of what we know about the shootings so far:

Police have identified Stephen Paddock, a 64-year-old retired accountant from Nevada as the gunman.

An arsenal of 42 firearms, explosives and thousands of rounds of ammunition were found both at his hotel room and home in the nearby town of Mesquite.

The gunman modified his semi-automatic weapon to fire at an automatic rate.

Authorities still don’t know the motive behind the shootings. Links between Paddock and other political or religious organizations have not been found.

The suspect’s girlfriend returned from a trip to Asia and is willing to cooperate with authorities. She was named a person of interest in the investigation but police have no allegations against her. Preliminary indications suggest the gunman acted alone.

Survivors of previous mass shootings and various personalities have expressed outrage and disarray at US politicians inability to stand up to the NRA and impose effective gun control legislation.

One of the musicians that played in the Vegas festival publicly changed his position to support gun control after experiencing the shootings first hand.

Right wing trolls had a field day using Facebook and Google algorithms to spread fake news.

Users at the popular subreddit r/The_Donald became the laughing stock of the Internet with their radical shift in opinion during the unveiling of the investigation.