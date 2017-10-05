The best Twitter reactions to Trump’s train-wreck Puerto Rico response

Everyone knows that President Donald Trump has an unhealthy obsession with golf. But who knew that he’s also into basketball?

On Tuesday in his first visit to Puerto Rico following the havoc caused by Hurricane Maria, Trump met with survivors and distributed relief goods. The photo op, which took place inside the Calvary Chapel, saw the US president showing off by holding various items up in the air, then handing them over to the crowd.

“There’s a lot of love in this room,” Trump said. “Great people.”

As if the scene wasn’t enough to make you cringe, he then upped the ante by tossing paper towels like they were basketballs.

There's video of Trump shooting paper towels into the crowd and it does not disappoint pic.twitter.com/KPfJ1AeAqk — Caleb Ecarma (@calebecarma) October 3, 2017

This naturally did not sit well with social media.

THIS ISN'T A GIVEAWAY YOU'RE NOT OPRAH THESE ARE ESSENTIAL ITEMS THESE PEOPLE NEED TO SURVIVE https://t.co/dTSReZykwe — marcos j. pumpkins🎃 (@unclesahm) October 3, 2017

The president is throwing paper towel rolls into the crowd in Puerto Rico like a t-shirt cannon at a sporting event. 2017, man. — Katie Leach (@KatieMLeach) October 3, 2017

Visiting a Puerto Rico church, Trump threw rolls of paper towels into the crowd like he was taking basketball jump shots, per @justinsink pic.twitter.com/SnXtStfp9M — Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) October 3, 2017

Trump in Puerto Rico

—Diminished storm’s impact

—Taunted island’s bankruptcy

—Ignored San Juan mayor

—Basketball shot paper towels to crowd — Tom Namako (@TomNamako) October 3, 2017

Talking to a family of storm victims in Puerto Rico, Trump said: "We're going to help you out. Have a good time." — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) October 3, 2017

The embarrassing incident comes after Trump said the storm that ravaged Puerto Rico wasn’t a “real catastrophe,” and that pleas for aide – including San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz begging for help on TV – created a budget strain.

“I hate to tell you, Puerto Rico, but you’ve thrown our budget a little out of whack,” said Trump.

According to reports, as much as 95 percent of Puerto Rico is without power, and only 45 percent of the island has access to clean drinking water. As of writing, the official Hurricane Maria death toll stands at 34.