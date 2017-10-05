The best Twitter reactions to Trump’s train-wreck Puerto Rico response

Everyone knows that President Donald Trump has an unhealthy obsession with golf. But who knew that he’s also into basketball?
On Tuesday in his first visit to Puerto Rico following the havoc caused by Hurricane Maria, Trump met with survivors and distributed relief goods. The photo op, which took place inside the Calvary Chapel, saw the US president showing off by holding various items up in the air, then handing them over to the crowd.
“There’s a lot of love in this room,” Trump said. “Great people.”
As if the scene wasn’t enough to make you cringe, he then upped the ante by tossing paper towels like they were basketballs.
This naturally did not sit well with social media.
The embarrassing incident comes after Trump said the storm that ravaged Puerto Rico wasn’t a “real catastrophe,” and that pleas for aide – including San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz begging for help on TV – created a budget strain.
“I hate to tell you, Puerto Rico, but you’ve thrown our budget a little out of whack,” said Trump.
According to reports, as much as 95 percent of Puerto Rico is without power, and only 45 percent of the island has access to clean drinking water. As of writing, the official Hurricane Maria death toll stands at 34.
