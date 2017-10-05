Lost At E Minor
This boy swallowed a party horn, now he makes funny noises every time he breathes
Inigo del Castillo
Honk if you can’t stop laughing. In northwestern Argentina’s Tucuman province, a boy was rushed to the hospital after he inhaled a whistle from a party horn.

Video taken by the 8-year-old’s doctor shows him making funny honking noises every time he breathes, much to his dismay. Dr. Santiago Gomez Zuviria posted the clip to highlight the dangers of small toy parts on children.

Thankfully, the doctors were able to remove the item and the boy is expected to make a full recovery.

This is not the first instance a child has swallowed a whistle. Last year, another boy went viral after he accidentally ingested his dog’s chew toy, resulting in the same hilarious squeaking sounds.

Via Mashable

