Shocking video captures Hurricane Irma’s destructive 185mph winds

Weeks after the destruction of Hurrican Irma, survivors are still struggling to get back on their feet. And judging by this video, it’s not hard to see why.

A camera at St. Martin’s Maho Beach caught terrifying footage of Hurricane Irma smashing through the Caribbean island as wind speeds reached as high as 185mph.

The video reveals the hurricane’s raw power as it rips across the island before claiming the camera itself. Watery winds blow past with immense force and obstruct most of the view, but even with limited visibility we can see the destroyed property, burning trees, and few signs of life.

According to government officials in France and the Netherlands, Hurricane Irma took at least 34 lives. As immensely tragic as that is, it isn’t too difficult to believe after witnessing the devastation it has caused.

St. Martin authorities reported 95 percent of houses are damaged and 60 percent are uninhabitable – leaving people not only without homes, but also without electricity, drinkable water, and gasoline.

The damage is so extensive that it’s projected it will take at least a couple of years for St. Martin to rebuild.