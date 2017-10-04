Lost At E Minor
WATCH: This marathon runner’s junk fell out of his pants and the crowd went WILD (NSFW)
Exhale

WATCH: This marathon runner’s junk fell out of his pants and the crowd went WILD (NSFW)

Jack McDonald Crowley
By Jack McDonald Crowley

Spectators of the ‘Europe’s Oldest Marathon’ last weekend were treated to Marathon runner Jozef Urban’s dick and balls poking through his shorts to bounce about carelessly in the Slovakian sun.

Whether he was oblivious to his wardrobe malfunction, or embracing the shocked gasps and overly-enthused cheers from the crowd, Urban managed to use all three legs run a personal best, shaving 27 seconds off his time.

Save for a few seconds of modesty provided by a fortunately positioned race official on a bike, Urban’s entire ordeal, which went on for over a minute and a half was broadcast on live TV.

The Košice Peace Marathon has been held in Slovakia every year since 1924, with the exception a two-year hiatus during world war two. It is the second oldest marathon in the world.

*AUSSIE READERS CHECK OUT THE FOOTAGE IN THE PLAYER ABOVE, INTERNATIONAL READERS HEAD OVER HERE FOR THE ~UNCENSORED~ VIDEO*

