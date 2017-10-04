Lost At E Minor
These dolphins were in awe after seeing squirrels for the first time
Home Page Contribute now!
Video

These dolphins were in awe after seeing squirrels for the first time

Inigo
By Inigo

Basically, all of us whenever we stumble upon these fluffy rodents.

Recently at Sea World in Orlando, Florida, an employee was passing through the dolphin nursery when she saw the cutest thing: a pod of dolphins completely mesmerised by two squirrels.

The video she took shows the four dolphins eagerly observing two squirrels foraging for food outside of their tank. At one point, the rodents move to the other side of the enclosure, prompting the curious cetaceans to follow them.

A pod of dolphins looking tat squirrels

The scene not only proves how dolphins are cute AF, but also how intelligent they are. With that said, seeing these beautiful animals trapped in tanks is heartbreaking. Most of them die early due to the mental, emotional, and physical stress they get from living in captivity. In fact, more than 5,000 cetaceans have died in such conditions since the 1950s.

So if you’re a fan of these squirrel-loving dolphins, do them a favour. Never go to aquariums and marine parks like Sea World. Their supreme leader, Bubbles, thanks you.

Sydney friends, come join us - and some of Australia's most inspiring designers - at ADOBE CREATIVE JAM at Spaces in Surry Hills on Thursday, 26th October at 6pm! Witness a live Adobe XD design battle and hear from top creatives including Jason Little, over FREE food and beer, all MC-ed by Bluejuice frontman, Jake Stone. All attendees will receive a 3 month Adobe Creative Cloud subscription! To attend, register here now.
FAEM (Found At E Minor) is a reader-generated video initiative from Lost At E Minor. From cool tech ideas, to inspiring art, music, travel and more. If you have a video (like this, for instance) you think we should feature, then tell us about it!

Leave a comment