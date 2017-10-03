This train-wreck interview with The Killers before the Grand Final will kill you with cringe

By all accounts, The Killers knocked it out of the park with their pre-game show at the MCG for the AFL grand final on Saturday.

The band played to a packed MCG of 100,000 people, running through hits such as ‘Somebody Told Me’ and ‘Mr Brightside’. They even managed to sneak in a cover of Midnight Oil’s ‘Forgotten Years’, which was a surefire winner.

Now that's how it's done! The Killers 👍 — Darren Parkin (@Darren_Parkin) September 30, 2017

The Killers just won the grand final — Emma Quayle (@emmasq) September 30, 2017

But footage has also emerged of a pre-show interview with Matthew “Richo” Richardson which is just pure agony.

Richo was understandably amped to see his former team about to play but his energy failed to have an impact on the U.S. rockers, who were far more chill about the prospect of an AFL Grand Final.

The Killers’ frontman Brandon Flowers and drummer Ronnie Vannucci Jr. seemed a little intimidated by the sheer size of Richo and amount of enthusiasm pouring out of the big man.

NO 1 | @thekillers @mattricho0 joins Brandon + Ronnie They may not know who's playing in #AFLGF but they promise to play their classics pic.twitter.com/kBcl5u5Lr2 — AFL on 7 (@7AFL) September 30, 2017

After an awkward exchange about returning to Australia, Richo tried to turn the subject to footy.

“Do you know anything about the game, Brandon? Did you check it out online?”, Richo asked, hopefully.

“We’ve learned a little bit, but I am not the person to ask,” Flowers replied while nervously rubbing his hands and no doubt wondering when the interview would end.

This interview with The Killers is so awkward, someone save poor Richo #aflgf — Eliza Sum (@ElizaSum) September 30, 2017

Anyone just see Richo's interview with the Killers just then? That's the worst 2 minutes of TV i've ever seen 😂 #AFLgrandfinal — Hudson Delves (@huddydelves10) September 30, 2017

Richo then asked the lads if they were excited about playing a venue the size of the MCG.

“Yeah,” Flowers replied, followed by awkward laughs all around.

It was time for The Killers to pick the winning team and Richo was keen to make sure they made the right choice.

“I don’t even know the teams that are playing. I know there’s the Crows?” Vannucci said.

“You’ve got to go for the Tigers. We’ve got a Tigers scarf here,” Richo replied.

Flowers noted that someone hasn’t won for thirty years and then decided that he would go with the Tigers since they were the underdog.

The interview mercifully came to an end with Richo complimenting Flowers on his jacket.

At least the story does have a happy ending, with The Killers absolutely rocking it and Richo’s favourite team winning the flag.