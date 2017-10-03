WATCH: Cameraman accidentally walks into live shot…proceeds to panic and swear

On Thursday, shit hit the fan for a ‘Megyn Kelly Today’ cameraman when he accidentally made a technical mishap, then followed it up by blurting an expletive – all on live television.

A clip from the NBC program shows the guy walking into the frame during an interview between Kelly and football player Carli Lloyd. After realising his mistake, he moves out of the way but audibly mutters to himself, “shit!”

Kelly didn’t address it and Lloyd probably didn’t notice, but someone – either the cameraman or his producers – could be heard sighing off-screen.

The blunder is just one of many missteps for Kelly’s first week on daytime TV. On her Monday debut, the host dismayed her guest ‘Will & Grace’ star Debra Messing by making fun of a gay fan.

Days later, Kelly asked Jane Fonda about her plastic surgery, which the latter replied, “We really we want to talk about that right now?”

Awkward!