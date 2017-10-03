This groom got soaked on his wedding day to save a drowning boy’s life

When a couple from Kitchener in Canada got married recently, it wasn’t just a life-changing day for them. It was also life-saving.

On Friday, newlyweds Clayton and Brittany Cook were having their pictures taken by photographer Darren Hatt shortly after tying the knot. They were shooting on a bridge in Victoria Park when the groom suddenly jumped in the water.

No, he wasn’t already regretting his marriage, but rather, he was saving a drowning boy.

Images show Clayton lifting up a boy from the river, not minding how his expensive suit has gotten completely wet. Brittany elaborated in an interview with HuffPost:

“It was my turn to get my solo pictures taken so Clay was hanging out by the pond waiting. We had three kids following us around [and] Clay noticed there was only two kids he could see… he walked over to check on them and noticed the kids looking at the water and one kid was struggling to swim, so Clay jumped down on a rock ledge closer to the water and pulled him out.”

The couple later brushed off the incident and didn’t let the soaked suit ruin their special day. “That’s Clay, like that’s Clay to me,” added the bride. “It’s something he would just instinctively do.”

Looks like she married the right person indeed. Cheers to the happy – and courageous – couple!

Via Distractify