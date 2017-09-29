WATCH: This adorable toddler stealing Prince Harry’s popcorn is the Internet’s new hero

It may be Prince Harry’s first public appearance with his girlfriend, Meghan Markle, but it’s another young lady who has stolen everyone’s attention, and we can’t get enough of her.

Whilst watching the men’s sitting volleyball match at the Invictus Games, two-year-old Emily Henson lent over from her mum’s lap and stole a few handfuls of popcorn from the unsuspecting prince.

The fifth-in-line to the throne initially had no idea, but it wasn’t too long before he cottoned on. Harry wasted no time in showing off his playful side, pulling funny faces and sharing his snack with his new friend.

*Aussie readers, check the video out in the player above, everyone else can catch all the cuteness over here.*

The Invictus Games were founded by Prince Harry in 2014. They are a series of paralympic-style events in which injured or wounded armed service personnel compete on an international stage.

Emily’s dad, Dave Henson, is an athlete in the Invictus Games, he was the captain of the UK team in the first year of the games.

Harry made another appearance at the games in Toronto earlier this week holding hands with his girlfriend, Suits star Meghan Markle. This was the first time the pair has made a public appearance, which seems to be the royal equivalent of going Facebook official.