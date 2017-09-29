Saudi Arabia printed an image of Yoda sitting next to the king in a school textbook

A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away… Actually just a few days ago in Saudi Arabia, people noticed that a history textbook depicted the Saudi King Faisal signing the Charter of the United Nations alongside Jedi Master Yoda.

The image had been doctored by a Saudi artist named Abdullah al-Sheri, who only realised that his work had been published in the textbook when he received a text from his mother, who is a teacher.

Al-Sheri confirmed that he created the image in an interview with The New York Times, “I am the one who designed it, but I am not the one who put it in the book”. The Saudi Government is currently recalling this version of the textbook and has begun printing a corrected copy.

The Yoda edition of the photo was created by al-Sheri to highlight the wisdom and intelligence of the pair, as well as the colours shared between the character and the Saudi flag.

“He was wise and was always strong in his speeches, so I found that Yoda was the closest character to the king. And also Yoda and his lightsaber – it’s all green.”

It is part of a collection by al-Sheri which doctors fictional characters, including Captain America and Darth Vader into photos of Arab history.