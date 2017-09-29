Pamela Anderson gave an utterly bizarre tribute to the late Hugh Hefner

By now you would’ve heard that (in)famous Playboy founder Hugh Hefner died this Wednesday night at the age of 91. Hefner was known for being part of the counterculture of the 50s and 60s building a multi-million empire based on beautiful women, bow-ties and bunny ears.

Playboy, probably the most well known brand of adult entertainment in the world, started in 1953 as a counterweight to a culturally conservative era and is considered by many as being one of the sparks that, along with the famous Kinsey reports, ignited the sexual revolution of the mid 20th century.

Hugh Hefner shook the foundations of a highly hypocritical middle America from the very first issue of his magazine in 1953, when he featured in its centerfold the rising star of the time, Marilyn Monroe.

His magazine was indeed shocking and received fierce criticism by its contemporaries, but it quickly found a massive audience that pushed the Playboy name from the shadows right into the forefront of mainstream media.

In the wake of Hefner’s death, many celebrities and ex-playmates went onto social media to express their heartfelt and sincere farewells, including controversial playmate, Jenny McCarthy.

RIP #Hef Thank you for being a revolutionary and changing so many people's lives, especially mine. I hope I made you proud. 😓#PMOY 94 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/sF9ARYgEpw — Jenny McCarthy (@JennyMcCarthy) September 28, 2017

But the most shared farewells on social media were from two of the most famous playmates of all time. Cindy Crawford, who appeared on the cover of Playboy’s July 1988 issue, and Pamela Anderson, who appeared in several issues over 22 years.

Remembering an American icon and a true pop culture trailblazer. Honored to be part of the @Playboy legacy alongside my friend @HerbRitts. Rest In Peace #HughHefner ❤️ A post shared by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on Sep 28, 2017 at 3:26am PDT

Anderson’s tribute was particularly, erm, memorable:

pamelaandersonGoodbye #Hef

Mr Hefner

I have so many thoughts, I have no brain n right now to edit

I am me because of you

You taught me everything important about freedom and respect.

Outside of my family

You were the most important person in my life.

You gave me my life… People tell me all the time

That I was your favorite…

I’m in such deep shock.

But you were old,

your back hurt you so much.

Last time I saw you

You were using a walker.

You didn’t want me to see.

You couldn’t hear.

You had a piece of paper in your pocket you showed me –

with my name Pamela with a heart

around it.

Now,

I’m falling apart.

This feeling is so crazy.

It’s raining in Paris now.

I’m by the window.

Everything anyone loves about me is because you understood me.

Accepted me

and encouraged me to be myself.

Love like no one else.

Live recklessly

With unfiltered abandon.

You said the magazine was about a girl like me. That I embody the spirit you fantasized about.

I was the one.

You said.

I can hear you say –

Be brave.

There are no rules.

Live your life

I’m proud of you.

There are no mistakes.

And with men –

Enjoy … (Your wonderful laugh)

You have the world by the tail

You are a good girl

And

you are so loved –

You are not crazy.

You are wild and free

Stay strong,

Stay vulnerable. … “It’s movie time”

You loved my boys … You were always, always there for us.

With your love

Your crazy wisdom.

I will miss your everything.

Thank you for making the world a better place.

A freeer and sexier place.

You were a gentleman

charming, elegant, chivalrous

And so much fun.

Goodbye Hef … Your Pamela 💋