These Aussie legends had the most awesome “bogan” Costco wedding

Many of us dream of the beautiful places in which we could say ‘I do’ to that special someone: there are the exquisite wineries nestled in rolling hills, the luxurious venues punctuating inner city landscapes, the discount tyre aisle at Costco… wait, what!?

That’s right. Western Sydney couple Sue Berkeley and Eli Bob have given new meaning to the phrase “walk down the aisle” after exchanging vows literally metres from the checkout at Costco Crossroads in Casula in front of almost 100 family and friends, plus a couple of hundred baffled shoppers.

There's a wedding at Costco today haha A post shared by Nick Triantafillou (@xelfer) on Sep 22, 2017 at 5:47pm PDT

I have seen everything now, wedding at Costco 😂😂😂 #costco #wedding #costcocatering #cantbelievemyeyes A post shared by Mark Condi (@mark_condi) on Sep 22, 2017 at 10:01pm PDT

Apparently, the idea was put forward as a bit of a joke due to the pair’s obsession with the store. That “joke” turned into a roped off section of the food court and a makeshift aisle between rows of discount tyres.

Sure, it’s hilarious and more than a little unusual, but frankly, we think they might actually be onto something here. Think about it: the catering cost just $10 per head and included pizzas, pies, hot dogs and unlimited soft drink. The food actually sounds pretty damn delicious, and the price is a far cry from the $100+ per person often spent on weddings.

They even served up Ms Berkeley’s favourite dish, the bulgogi bake, a roll filled with Korean BBQ beef, even though they had taken it off the menu.

The couple is Australia’s first to tie the knot at the discount wholesale superstore and the second in the world after a US couple got hitched in similar fashion. The Casula store’s management hinted it will probably be a once-off, but please do get in touch with your local supermarket to see if you can get married among the people – and products – you love.