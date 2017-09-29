Gorgeous steamy photoshoot unexpectedly goes viral for all the right reasons

A young couple from Texas starred in a personal boudoir-style photoshoot not knowing it would go viral and turn into heartfelt inspiration for people all over the Internet.

Boudoir photoshoots are photo sessions depicting intimate, loving and sometimes erotic situations between romantic partners, and recently they’ve had a surge in popularity among couples.

A shoot can serve as a cool and fun activity to do with your SO, as well as an everlasting memento of a certain moment of your relationship. It’s different from common nude or glamour photography in that it’s usually suggestive rather than outright raunchy, and the stars of the shoot are everyday people like you and me that never had modeled before.

Texas couple Stephanie and Arryn responded to a call for models by Wolf & Rose Photography, a little studio specialising in this type of shoot, and the next thing they knew, they were being interviewed by The Huffington Post.

“I was so nervous to see the final result. I didn’t know what to expect. But when I saw the album, I was shocked. I look so in love and confident. Every person should be able to see themselves in that light. It is really eye-opening.” Stephanie said.

Their shoot went viral in a matter of days, receiving positive comments and tons of praise from the internet community for the couple’s confidence and endearing chemistry.

“I remember being in junior high and looking at myself in the mirror, wondering why my stomach wasn’t the way it was ‘supposed’ to be,” she told HuffPost. “Over the years, I’ve come to accept that I am always going to be considered plus-size. I push myself out of my comfort zone by wearing clothes that I love but aren’t in society’s mould of what is acceptable for bigger women, like crop tops, tight shirts, shorter dresses and shorts. I walk around with my head high, smiling, and show no shame in myself.”

Mainstream media pushes pretty hard a certain narrative of beauty standards women have to meet in order to be accepted. Shoots like this come as an inspiring breath of fresh air for its spontaneity and honesty, spreading an important message about self respect and positivity around our own bodies.

Bria Terry, photographer for Wolf & Rose Photography, talk to HealthLine about her experience capturing the couple.

“These two made my job easy. The connection they share is truly inspiring, even to me. It has always been my hope as a photographer to show people the beauty that they hold, and I feel like I’ve done this here,” she said. “I am a firm believer in love. Size, race, religion, and sexuality are all things that are at times used to divide us, but at the end of the day, we all just want to be loved. I think that’s why these photos have become so popular. Above all else, you can see the love that these two share.”