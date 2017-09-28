Woman dragged off plane by police after claiming to have deadly allergies to the dogs onboard

After telling flight attendants that she had a deadly dog allergy, a 46-year-old college professor was dragged off a plane by police.

Anila Daulatzai had just boarded a Southwest Airlines flight from Baltimore to LA when she noticed two dogs also on board in the cabin. She told the crew that she had a life-threatening dog allergy, and they asked her to leave the plane.

Southwest Airlines’ policy indicates that any passenger who claims to have a life-threatening allergy without a medical certificate cannot board a flight.

The cops were called onto the plane by the crew when Daulatzai refused to leave the flight.

Police can be seen dragging, shoving and pulling Daulatzai down the aisle, as they yell at her to walk and leave the plane.

She can be heard saying, “I will walk off. Don’t touch me,” repeatedly as the policemen use more force.

Some passengers can be heard telling her to get off, whilst others encourage her to file a complaint.

The crew can be heard telling passengers to put their phones away.

The videos that other passengers recorded appear reminiscent of David Dao, who suffered injuries when police forced him off a United flight in April.

However, unlike United, Southwest issued an apology within hours, stating “We are disheartened by the way this situation unfolded and the customer’s removal by local law enforcement officers”.

Southwest does not notify its passengers when pets are on board. Charges were later filed against Daulatzai for disorderly conduct, failure to obey a reasonable and lawful order, disturbing the peace, obstructing and hindering a police officer and resisting arrest.