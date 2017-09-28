A sexy ginger calendar is on its way and OMG you will swoon

Ginger has some pretty gnarly health benefits. It’s tasty, nutritious, and it’s also sexy! Wait, what?

A saucy calendar collaboration is underway between photographer Thomas Knights and gay dating app, Chappy. The two have recruited a bunch of fiery-pubed individuals to appear in the 2018 edition of the Red Hot British Boys calendar.

The front cover for the calendar has been released and… Woah, we need to sit down for a minute.

The calendar pays tribute to Red Hot’s tagline, “Be comfortable in your own skin.” The parties are working towards community positivity and support in an attempt to eradicate bullying and prejudice – especially within the LGBTQ community.

With increasing support for equality, this calendar could not have come at a better time.

Have you got a copy of Red Hot C**ks yet? Head over to the Kickstarter – link in bio 🌶 A post shared by RED HOT (@redhot100) on Sep 27, 2017 at 6:24am PDT

Money raised from the calendar will go towards two organisations: the Ben Cohen STANDUP foundation and Movember Foundation’s Testicular Cancer Awareness campaign.

On their Kickstarter campaign page, Knights wrote that they’ll be taking to project to other countries in 2019.

“We plan to take this national calendar idea around the world and for 2019 shoot ‘Red Hot American Boys’ then ‘Red Hot German Boys’, followed by ‘Red Hot Australian Boys’ and ‘Red Hot Dutch Boys’. You get the idea…”

Red Hot C**ks 2018 calendar live on Kickstarter NOW! Link in bio 🌶 @redhot100 A post shared by thomasknights (@thomasknights) on Sep 23, 2017 at 3:13am PDT

If the front cover of the calendar is any idea as to what might come, we think that ‘ginger’ is definitely on its way to getting a successful rebrand.

You can pre-order the calendar here.

Via UNILAD