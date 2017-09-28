Lost At E Minor
Never ever make the mistake of politely rejecting this batshit crazy woman
It’s never easy turning someone down – especially if that someone is a total nutcase who can’t accept rejection.

Take for instance this girl below. In her text with a guy she went out with, she politely rejects him, saying that they’re better off as friends. The guy takes it maturely and responds in the nicest way, saying that he too feels the same way.

You’d think things would have ended there, but NOOOOO. The woman instantly unleashes her wrath (and insecurities) on the man, mocking his male pattern baldness and salary.

Whew! Totally dodged a bullet there!

