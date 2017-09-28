LAEM Sessions: Aussie songwriter Lenka performs her song The Show on the Lost At E Minor rooftop

Fresh back from a tour of China, Aussie singer-songwriter, Lenka, is preparing for the pending release of her fifth album, Attune, which will be available worldwide on October 13.

We invited her up to the Lost At E Minor rooftop recently to perform a couple of her tunes, live and acoustic. One of them was, The Show, a worldwide smash hit. We asked Lenka about the influences behind her music and the process behind writing The Show.

Who were the musical inspirations along the way that helped shape your very distinct sound?

“The Ladies of Jazz are a deep-rooted influence: Ella, Billie, Etta. As a child of the ‘80s, I dug Madonna, Kylie, and Cyndi, of course. As a teen of the ‘90s, I was absorbing Fiona Apple, Tori Amos, and Alanis Morrisette.

“Then at about 17, I discovered Bjork, and that really shook me to the core. That was about the time I started to enjoy singing and letting my natural voice come through with its own quirks and flaws.”

Tell us what you remember about the writing and recording for The Show all those years back!

“So long ago! But it still feels like yesterday, really. It was written in the Sony/ATV writer’s room in LA. I had just met the co-writer, Jason Reeves, and we sat at the piano – he had his guitar – and talked about how stressed out we were as young musicians in that world. And out came this song!

“It took an hour and a half. I played it over the phone to my A&R guy on the way home and he flipped out. It was just this cute little ditty but it changed my life.”

Lenka’s fifth album, Attune, will be available worldwide on October 13.

