Japanese math musician plays Shape Of You and other beautiful tunes on calculators!

After all this time, one man has finally uncovered an actual use for calculators. Thank god.

A Japanese ‘math musician’ has gone viral for his series of videos featuring popular songs such as Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s Despacito and Justin Bieber’s Friends.

There’s also Shape Of You – a song made famous by Ed Sheeran before he specialised in ruining our favourite TV shows with unnecessary cameos.

Making the feat even more impressive, the musician – who goes by the twitter handle of @zk_oj – not only performs the tunes on a calculator, but actually does so on two at a time.

It’s possibly the biggest victory for calculator salesmen since the discovery of what the numbers 58008 spell out when viewed upside down.