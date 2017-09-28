Game of Thrones stars announce real life wedding the old-fashioned way

It’s official – Game of Thrones‘ stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie are getting married.

Harington, who plays Jon Snow, and Leslie, who played Ygritte, have announced their wedding the old-fashioned way – by publishing it in the newspaper.

How very proper.

The announcement was made in a section of The Times called “Forthcoming Marriages”.

“Mr K.C. Harington and Miss R.E. Leslie,” it reads. “The engagement is announced between Kit, younger son of David and Deborah Harington of Worcestershire and Rose, middle daughter of Sebastion and Candy Leslie of Aberdeenshire.”

It's official! #GameofThrones stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie's engagement confirmed with an official notice in today's Times newspaper. pic.twitter.com/MSN3dRxj4m — lizo mzimba (@lizo_mzimba) September 27, 2017

The two first met in 2012 while filming season two of the mega-hit HBO show.

Spoilers, kinda.

Fans of the show will remember that the onscreen romance didn’t end too well.

Jon Snow hooked up Ygritte after she captured him beyond the Wall, famously told him “he knows nuffin” and then proceeded to teach him a thing or two about Ladies.

I feel duty bound to reveal that Kit Harington and Rose Leslie are distant cousins. They're both descendants of Charles II. pic.twitter.com/q8ms4JjCwN — Rebecca Rideal (@RebeccaRideal) September 27, 2017

But in season 4, Ygritte participates in an attack on Castle Black, is shot by Olly and dies in Jon’s arms.

Weddings also have a habit of ending badly in Westeros. For example, there was that Stark massacre at the Red Wedding, and the death of Joffrey at the Purple Wedding. OK, so the death of Joffrey wasn’t so bad.

Hopefully, life won’t imitate art in the wedding of Harington and Leslie.

Although they only made their relationship public last year, Harington told Vogue that they fell in love in 2012. When asked what his best memory making the show was, Harington replied:

The three weeks in Iceland when we were shooting the second season, Because the country is beautiful, because the Northern Lights are magical, and because it was there that I fell in love. If you’re already attracted to someone, and then they play your love interest in the show, it becomes very easy to fall in love.

Awwww.

For now, there are no other details about the wedding. Harington will return to Game of Thrones for season 8 in 2019. Leslie left the show in 2014 and is currently starring in CBS’s The Good Fight.