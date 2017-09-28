Australian man hires a thief to rob his own house for just the dumbest ever reason

A father-of-two from Queensland in Australia has admitted to masterminding a burglary of his own home – an elaborate plot which he hoped would have made breaking up with his girlfriend much easier.

Michael Dennis Boulton explained to a Gladstone court that he paid someone AUS$200 (US$157) to break into his house while he and his partner were on vacation. Once they returned, they found that only the woman’s belongings – including her passport, jewelry, and laptop – were stolen.

When the police arrived, Boulton admitted that he had a hand in the robbery.

According to the 30-year-old, he only wanted his girlfriend “out of his life,” and that he planned to break-up with her during their holiday. He had her possessions taken away because he didn’t want any reminders of her upon coming home.

On Tuesday, the Gladstone Magistrate Court ordered Boulton to serve a 12-month probationary period, as well as pay AUS$866 (US$680) in restitution to his ex.

“He realises now that he should have handled the breakup better,” Boulton’s defence lawyer Rio Ramos said.

Via Mamamia