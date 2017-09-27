Lost At E Minor
You guys, this spider has a butt that looks like Pikachu!
By Inigo del Castillo

It’s the closest thing to having a real-life Pikachu, but you probably won’t be saying “I choose you” to it anytime soon.

In different parts of the eastern United States and Central America, there’s a species of arachnid called the Arrowshaped Micrathena. It bears a distinct yellow and black pattern with six red spikes on its abdomen, which oddly, resembles the beloved starter Pokemon.

Here, take a look. Aren’t they just the cutest?

According to ‘Spiders.us’, the females are larger than males, and only the mature females have those Pikachu-looking colours and spearheads. They can be spotted in shrubs and foliage – aka high grass – in woodlands and forest edges, which perhaps makes them a grass or bug type.

As for attacks, the spiders are harmless to humans. They’re not poisonous and, as far as we know, they also don’t know how to cast ‘Thunderbolt’.

