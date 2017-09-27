You guys, this spider has a butt that looks like Pikachu!

It’s the closest thing to having a real-life Pikachu, but you probably won’t be saying “I choose you” to it anytime soon.

In different parts of the eastern United States and Central America, there’s a species of arachnid called the Arrowshaped Micrathena. It bears a distinct yellow and black pattern with six red spikes on its abdomen, which oddly, resembles the beloved starter Pokemon.

Here, take a look. Aren’t they just the cutest?

According to ‘Spiders.us’, the females are larger than males, and only the mature females have those Pikachu-looking colours and spearheads. They can be spotted in shrubs and foliage – aka high grass – in woodlands and forest edges, which perhaps makes them a grass or bug type.

As for attacks, the spiders are harmless to humans. They’re not poisonous and, as far as we know, they also don’t know how to cast ‘Thunderbolt’.

Via Nerdist