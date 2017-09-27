If an Instagram filter isn’t enough to improve your photo, you might want to ask graphic designer James Fridman for help. But be careful with the instructions, because he’ll sometimes – nay, always – take it too literally.

Fridman, whose Photoshop skills have earned him more than a million followers on Twitter and Instagram, loves helping people out by retouching their pictures. The catch is that he’ll take the request too literally – and sarcastically – resulting in something different from what was intended.

For instance, this guy asked for his girlfriend’s eyes to be closed – and got more than what he bargained for.

A post shared by James Fridman (@fjamie013) on Jul 21, 2017 at 9:48am PDT

Or this woman who requested for “that plastic thing” to be removed, but didn’t specify which “plastic thing.”

A post shared by James Fridman (@fjamie013) on Aug 12, 2017 at 9:59am PDT

Though sometimes he does something completely surprising. Like these heartwarming and empowering messages about self-worth.

A post shared by James Fridman (@fjamie013) on Jul 22, 2016 at 10:23am PDT

A post shared by James Fridman (@fjamie013) on Oct 3, 2016 at 11:17am PDT

A post shared by James Fridman (@fjamie013) on Jan 31, 2017 at 9:20am PST

If you have some photos that need to be retouched, you can send them over to Fridman via his website or Twitter account. You’ve been warned, though. Be careful about what you wish for!

A post shared by James Fridman (@fjamie013) on Jul 15, 2017 at 9:06am PDT

A post shared by James Fridman (@fjamie013) on Aug 28, 2017 at 9:11am PDT

A post shared by James Fridman (@fjamie013) on Feb 23, 2017 at 11:04am PST

A post shared by James Fridman (@fjamie013) on Mar 28, 2017 at 9:48am PDT

A post shared by James Fridman (@fjamie013) on Mar 16, 2017 at 11:15am PDT