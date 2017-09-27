Lost At E Minor
What happens when a Photoshop master takes requests too literally
Inigo del Castillo
If an Instagram filter isn’t enough to improve your photo, you might want to ask graphic designer James Fridman for help. But be careful with the instructions, because he’ll sometimes – nay, always – take it too literally.

Fridman, whose Photoshop skills have earned him more than a million followers on Twitter and Instagram, loves helping people out by retouching their pictures. The catch is that he’ll take the request too literally – and sarcastically – resulting in something different from what was intended.

For instance, this guy asked for his girlfriend’s eyes to be closed – and got more than what he bargained for.

Or this woman who requested for “that plastic thing” to be removed, but didn’t specify which “plastic thing.”

Though sometimes he does something completely surprising. Like these heartwarming and empowering messages about self-worth.

If you have some photos that need to be retouched, you can send them over to Fridman via his website or Twitter account. You’ve been warned, though. Be careful about what you wish for!

Inigo is a writer and graphic designer from Manila, Philippines. He is a soldier of love who will carry you on his strong back of awesomeness when the zombie apocalypse arrives.

