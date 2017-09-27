Lost At E Minor
Found At E Minor: This robotic arm can do almost anything you want it to do
Home Page Contribute now!
Design

Found At E Minor: This robotic arm can do almost anything you want it to do

Inigo
By Inigo

Think of it as a Swiss Army Knife or Batman’s utility belt, but in the form of a robotic arm.

Evezor is an open source robot that can do any manufacturing task you can think of. It can carve, draw, engrave, pick, place, cut, weld, print, grab, mill, assemble, and even pour you a glass of beer.

Evezor

It can do so many tasks because of its capability to switch its end out with any tool, including custom ones for purposes such as 3D printing and laser cutting. In fact, you can finish an entire project – like building a violin – by using Evezor alone.

Evezor

“Make prototypes from a wide array of tool heads, then seamlessly scale up to production with the same tool,” wrote founder Andrew Wingate.

“Evezor’s agility opens the door to the entrepreneurial world for every maker. What can Evezor make? The answer to this question is, anything you can think of.”

Evezor

Earlier this year, the company launched a Kickstarter campaign. Though it didn’t reach its US$250,000 (AUS$316,000) funding goal, it was able to make the technology known to various maker and open source communities.

If you’d like to know more about Evezor, head on over here.

>>Also watch: There’s a trail in Denmark where you can find giant trolls hiding in the woods

Our sports site, The Roar, just announced the winners of the second Club Roar Awards, showcasing the BEST in fan-shot sports video. For laughs and inspiration, check it all out here!
Want to work for Lost At E Minor? We're on the hunt for talented and enthusiastic freelance creatives or interns to join our video team. If you think you have what it takes to write posts and produce simple videos for Lost at E Minor, get in contact now.

Leave a comment