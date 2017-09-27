Found At E Minor: This robotic arm can do almost anything you want it to do

Think of it as a Swiss Army Knife or Batman’s utility belt, but in the form of a robotic arm.

Evezor is an open source robot that can do any manufacturing task you can think of. It can carve, draw, engrave, pick, place, cut, weld, print, grab, mill, assemble, and even pour you a glass of beer.

It can do so many tasks because of its capability to switch its end out with any tool, including custom ones for purposes such as 3D printing and laser cutting. In fact, you can finish an entire project – like building a violin – by using Evezor alone.

“Make prototypes from a wide array of tool heads, then seamlessly scale up to production with the same tool,” wrote founder Andrew Wingate.

“Evezor’s agility opens the door to the entrepreneurial world for every maker. What can Evezor make? The answer to this question is, anything you can think of.”

Earlier this year, the company launched a Kickstarter campaign. Though it didn’t reach its US$250,000 (AUS$316,000) funding goal, it was able to make the technology known to various maker and open source communities.

If you’d like to know more about Evezor, head on over here.

