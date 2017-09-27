Idiot endangers self by riding on the back of a moving train in Perth

In Perth, a 23-year-old man was detained after he was seen riding the Joondalup line train – from the outside.

The disturbing ‘train surfing’ incident happened last Saturday at around 4 pm. Motorists driving along Mitchell Freeway were shocked to find a man clinging onto the train as it reached speeds of up to 110km/h.

Footage taken by witnesses show the daredevil standing on the back of the carriage, hanging on to the back windscreen. He held that position for four minutes as the vehicle traveled from Leederville Station to Glendalough Station, where he finally boarded the train.

He was eventually apprehended at the next stop, Stirling Station.

According to the Public Transport Authority (PTA), it was the first time they caught a train surfer in the act. They also warned the public not to do dangerous stunts such as this.

“People shouldn’t be acting stupidly around our rail line, these are serious pieces of infrastructure and they can cause death and of course they can cause serious injuries,” said Transport Minister Rita Saffioti.

Train allowed to continue to station despite man clinging to rear windscreen wiper https://t.co/YRYmhm3YJG #perthnews pic.twitter.com/VvcmNOx7Aa — ABC Perth (@abcperth) September 24, 2017

After his arrest, the man was taken to the hospital for a mental health assessment. He faces charges for trespassing on PTA property.