Hundreds of border collies in Australia met up and had the best party ever
By Inigo del Castillo

On Sunday, 576 good boys (and girls) gathered at Willaston Oval in South Australia to break the unofficial record for most border collies in one place at one time.

Organised by the Border Collie Owners of South Australia, the gathering involved 576 collies taking the most adorable group photo ever. The charity event raised AUS$7,500 (US$6,000) and shattered the previous unofficial record of 503, which was set back in 2013.

According to the group, the record is unofficial because the Guinness Book of World Records does not recognise breed-specific feats. K then.

News of this collie party was met with glee on social media, to no one’s surprise.

“Such a fabulous day, even the wind couldn’t stop the count!” one commenter said, while another added: “Could you imagine if someone threw a ball in the middle there?”

So when’s the next gathering taking place? We’re there!

Via Mashable

Inigo is a writer and graphic designer from Manila, Philippines. He is a soldier of love who will carry you on his strong back of awesomeness when the zombie apocalypse arrives.

