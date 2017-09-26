You’ll NEVER eat at Denny’s again after you see their new mascot

American fast food chain Denny’s has introduced their new mascot and he’s not very appealing, to say the least.

When you think of a mascot you think of excitement and fun. A restaurant’s mascot is supposed to be even more than that – it’s meant to draw customers in.

Mascots can be food in caricature form, or even friendly clowns with red hair (although we still think this one is a little questionable), but this is the first time we’ve ever seen a mascot that quite literally resembles a turd.

Side note: why is the poop wearing a fedora and sneakers?

Allegedly, the new mascot is a breakfast sausage, but we’re not so sure. In all seriousness, it doesn’t even look like a sausage. We think Denny’s should’ve employed Seth Rogen and his team, since they had such success creating convincing talking food in his 2016 film Sausage Party.

Naturally, social media has latched onto this latest fail and is absolute roasting the shit (pun intended) out of Denny’s.

The Dennys turd is here with lunch pic.twitter.com/uoqLsi2xzt — AmericanPropagandist (@ArmyStrang) September 9, 2017

Someone should have informed Dennys that their new mascot doesn't actually resemble a sausage pic.twitter.com/4hhHUFj3LG — P Scott Patterson (@OriginalPSP) September 12, 2017

That’s exactly what we thought!

i’m just a sausage… i can’t help the way i look pic.twitter.com/AhJsYgzjYM — Denny's (@DennysDiner) September 13, 2017

Okay, we feel a little sorry for him here.

Dennys Sausage Mascot Looks Like Poop, And The Restaurant Wont Change It https://t.co/sStw1MeA9r pic.twitter.com/kgHLICc0sH — Zesty Food and Drink (@zesty_fooddrink) September 13, 2017

Can't wait until dennys gets a terrible movie made about some fictional sausage in their restaurant — Day Drinker (@Skate_Switch) September 13, 2017

If nothing else, the restaurant is at least getting a whole lot of publicity for free!