You’ll NEVER eat at Denny’s again after you see their new mascot

American fast food chain Denny’s has introduced their new mascot and he’s not very appealing, to say the least.
When you think of a mascot you think of excitement and fun. A restaurant’s mascot is supposed to be even more than that – it’s meant to draw customers in.
Mascots can be food in caricature form, or even friendly clowns with red hair (although we still think this one is a little questionable), but this is the first time we’ve ever seen a mascot that quite literally resembles a turd.
Side note: why is the poop wearing a fedora and sneakers?
Allegedly, the new mascot is a breakfast sausage, but we’re not so sure. In all seriousness, it doesn’t even look like a sausage. We think Denny’s should’ve employed Seth Rogen and his team, since they had such success creating convincing talking food in his 2016 film Sausage Party.
Naturally, social media has latched onto this latest fail and is absolute roasting the shit (pun intended) out of Denny’s.
That’s exactly what we thought!
Okay, we feel a little sorry for him here.
If nothing else, the restaurant is at least getting a whole lot of publicity for free!
Facebook Conversations