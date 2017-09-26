Lost At E Minor
WATCH: Killer whales invade pro surfing competition, and no-one can believe how chill everyone was
Anthony DArcy
The local marine life has made waves (sorry) in Norway, after a guest appearance caught onlookers’ eyes during a surfing competition.

The scene was like any other during the Lofoten Masters competition.

That is, until a group of killer whales made their way over, presumably to compete.

“We have two killer whales in the contest area!” the shocked announcer said.

“I wonder what the judges are scoring that?”

We never got an answer to that all important question, yet the surprisingly calm incident was a far cry from some others we’ve seen over the years. And thankfully so.

There’s only so many Mick Fannings the world has at its disposal to punch sharks in the face.

