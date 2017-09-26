This British guy is bloody fantastic at reeling off accents

A man has become an internet sensation over his very particular set of skills, after a video emerged online of the incredible array of accents he can pull off.

Kai Rigby, a British man who apparently couldn’t just stop at having a naturally cool accent, has listened closely to the way others talk over the years, having traveled extensively.

And he seems to have picked up a few things along the way.

*AUSSIE READERS, WATCH HIM IN THE PLAYER ABOVE. EVERYONE ELSE, CLICK HERE*

In an interview with channel seven’s Sunrise program, Rigby had hosts David Koch and Sam Armytage in stitches, as he casually reeled off each of the accents they requested he perform on the spot.

The video features a number of his impressive impersonations, including the South African accent – made most famous by whatever the hell Leonardo Dicaprio did in Blood Diamond – and most importantly, our very own down under.