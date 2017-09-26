Lost At E Minor
This photography studio has done the sweetest Disney-themed shoot
Featured Image for This photography studio has done the sweetest Disney-themed shoot
Photography

This photography studio has done the sweetest Disney-themed shoot

Benjamin Pineros
A Houston-based photography studio recently set up the ultimate maternity session, transforming ordinary moms into gleaming Disney princesses.

Vic and Marie Photography is a husband-and-wife-run photography business that specialises in creative photoshoots for newborns and expectant mums, just 10 minutes from downtown Houston. The entrepreneurial couple decided to start their company a few years ago after they learned they couldn’t have children of their own.

During the brief Beauty And The Beast craze earlier this year, Marie came up with the idea of trying an all-Disney themed project.

“We wanted to go outside of that box, something no one had tried to do as of yet, and then it hit me, why not do all of the princesses in a group shot, expecting sweet little babies, and showing off their beautiful bump in a creative way?” she explained.

Using Newman’s Castle in Bellville, Texas as the perfect dreamy backdrop, they formed the group of princesses with former clients and professional models and characterised the mums-to-be as Snow White, Cinderella, Tiana, Belle and Jasmine. The spectacular handmade maternity gowns they used were courtesy of Sew Trendy.

Marie and Vic described the shoot to Huffington Post, as “a mix of magic and chaos”.

“Between the wardrobe changes, the makeup retouches, the pee breaks, and one mommy close to giving birth, we managed to make it come together beautifully,”

Marie told Cosmopolitan about the idea, “a fun project for me being a huge fan of classic stories and movies I grew up to and it was a fun project for Vic because it allowed him to do something he normally doesn’t get the chance to do often.”

And according to the couple, the model mums got to feel like royalty for a day.

“When we noticed that a few people started to share the photos, our mommies would get in contact with us to let us know that they were famous!” Marie added. “It made us feel so happy that they were feeling like actual princesses.”

About the author

Filmmaker. 3D artist. Procrastination guru. I spend most of my time doing VFX work for my upcoming film Servicios Públicos, a sci-fi dystopia about robots, overpopulated cities and tyrant states. @iampineros

