You could say Pete Evans, the guy who occasionally stands next to French-Australian chef Manu Feildel on My Kitchen Rules, and his wife Nicola Robinson, are controversial figures.



The winner of the prestigious Australian Skeptics 2015 Bent Spoon award has proved polarising, largely off the back of his intense support of the Paleo diet, his outspokenness regarding modern science and that his show airs approximately 10,000 times a year.

But the two remain unperturbed when it comes to staying organic.

Robinson posted photos to instagram firstly of herself naked while sitting with their horses. As is customary here in Australia, of course.

And later, Evans was also spotted – although thankfully, while still wearing shorts.

Like all life on this planet, Y😍U my love, are infinitely DIVINE! #purebeing A post shared by Nicola Robinson Evans (@nicolarobinsonevans) on Sep 23, 2017 at 2:25am PDT

Robinson described the pair as “grateful” they could spend the spring equinox “in the ultimate organic attire… our free & bare Earth Suits”.

All the same we’re hoping this doesn’t spark a trend of celebrities posing naked with animals.

The world does not need to see the matter escalate from Shane Warne’s frighteningly real ceiling mirror selfie.