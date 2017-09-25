Trump attacks US sporting heroes, Twitter fights back with venom

The Donald has continued his trend of offending as many people as possible over the weekend, this time taking aim at American sporting heroes.

In response to Trump’s comments, actors and sportspeople have rushed to Twitter to show their support to those who have been attacked.

Amongst the barrage of tweets stands Michael Rapaport’s video, where he calls Trump a “dumb motherf*****”, “bloated motherf*****” and “son of a b****”.

Most of Rapaport’s video concerns NBA champion and two-time MVP winner Stephen Curry, who landed himself in Trump’s crosshairs after declining the President’s invitation to the White House. Trump took to Twitter to withdraw the declined invitation.

Going to the White House is considered a great honor for a championship team.Stephen Curry is hesitating,therefore invitation is withdrawn! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2017

LeBron James responded to the President’s tweet, saying that an invitation to the White House is no longer a great honor with Trump as President.

U bum @StephenCurry30 already said he ain’t going! So therefore ain’t no invite. Going to White House was a great honor until you showed up! — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 23, 2017

Former White House photographer Pete Souza also responded to the President’s tweet, sharing a photo of Curry’s last visit to the White House on his Instagram.

President Obama with Steph Curry last year at the White House. The President was "helping" Steph with his jump shot release. A post shared by Pete Souza (@petesouza) on Sep 23, 2017 at 6:42am PDT

Apparently deciding that he had not offended enough people for one weekend, the US President also turned his attention to NFL players, including former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick and others, who protest racism by taking a knee during the national anthem.

“Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, ‘Get that son of a bitch off the field right now, out, he’s fired!’ ” The President said, in the middle of an 80-minute speech.

Trump’s divisive statements were met with more resistance via Twitter and some of the responses are amazing.

Holy cow, you're a big baby, Donnie boy. You need some serious therapy. You don't have the emotional maturity to serve in the White House. — ShePersisted72 (@ShePersisted72) September 23, 2017

You dodged the draft 5 times. You repeatedly attacked a POW. You also attacked gold star family. Sit your ass down, you have no room to talk — AltNSA (@AltNatSecAgency) September 24, 2017

BREAKING NEWS: President Continues to Have Temper Tantrum, Remains Pathetic and Out-Of-Touch — Alicia Lutes (@alicialutes) September 24, 2017

Trump’s statements were also met with resistance from the executive branches of the NFL, with several coaches and club owners distancing themselves from the President.

Former Jets and Bills coach Rex Ryan, who introduced Donald Trump at a presidential rally in 2016 told The New York Times “I’m reading these comments and it’s appalling to me and I’m sure it’s appalling to almost any citizen in our country. It should be,”

Even Trump’s close friend Robert Kraft, who owns the New England Patriots, has issued a statement condemning the President’s words.

Statement from #Patriots Chairman & CEO Robert Kraft: pic.twitter.com/f5DJeK0Woj — New England Patriots (@Patriots) September 24, 2017

It has been a rough weekend for the White House, with both the NBA and NFL unifying in the face of divisive political rhetoric.