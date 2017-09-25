This artist draws on Starbucks cups to turn waste into art

South Korean artist Soo Min Kim doesn’t see his used Starbucks cups as trash, but rather, he sees them as his canvas.

The Seoul-based illustrator gives life to his used cups by doodling around the coffee chain’s iconic mermaid logo. We’re not talking about misspelled customer names here, we’re talking about imaginative and surreal scenarios.

For instance, one of his works depicts the siren as a prize in a claw machine. Others imagine the character as a robot, a distraught commuter, and even as pop culture icons King Kong and Spider-Man.

[Cup Art] I Got You! (17.08.04) . 얼마전에 새로 장만한 소니 미러리스 a6300으로 찍어봤다. 전에 쓰던 모델도 소니꺼여서 조작의 큰 불편함은 없었으나, 기본 컴맹에 기계치다보니 사진을 바로 컴이나 폰으로 전송할 수 있다는걸 이제서야 알았다. 아아 나에게 세상은 너무 빠르다. #a6300 A post shared by Soo Min Kim 김수민 (@fseo) on Aug 8, 2017 at 5:57am PDT

Incredible what you can do with a green marker, a used paper cup, and a lot of creativity. You can see more of Soo Min Kim’s work on Instagram.

[Cup Art] I Am Connected! (2017.06.23) 연결되어 있지만 연결되지 않은 듯한. A post shared by Soo Min Kim 김수민 (@fseo) on Jun 23, 2017 at 6:11am PDT

[Cup Art] Tha Man Who Can't Remember (2016.12.22) 청문회 틀어놓고 일하다가 정신차려보니 이 그림이… #청문회 #기억이나지않습니다 A post shared by Soo Min Kim 김수민 (@fseo) on Dec 22, 2016 at 12:22am PST

<Escape!>(2012) 강의자료 만들어야해서 외장하드를 뒤지다가 나왔다. 무려 5년 전 작업. 스튜디오가 없어서 흰 캔버스 두개를 수직으로 세워놓고 촬영했던 기억이 난다. 그렇게 어딘가에서 탈출한 나는 지금, 잘 살고 있는가? 어쩌면 또다시 어딘가에 갇혀있는 건 아닐까? 눈 한 번 깜빡했더니 1/4분기가 끝나가고있다. A post shared by Soo Min Kim 김수민 (@fseo) on Mar 28, 2017 at 12:27am PDT

Via Design Taxi