This artist draws on Starbucks cups to turn waste into art

South Korean artist Soo Min Kim doesn’t see his used Starbucks cups as trash, but rather, he sees them as his canvas.
The Seoul-based illustrator gives life to his used cups by doodling around the coffee chain’s iconic mermaid logo. We’re not talking about misspelled customer names here, we’re talking about imaginative and surreal scenarios.
For instance, one of his works depicts the siren as a prize in a claw machine. Others imagine the character as a robot, a distraught commuter, and even as pop culture icons King Kong and Spider-Man.
Incredible what you can do with a green marker, a used paper cup, and a lot of creativity. You can see more of Soo Min Kim’s work on Instagram.
Via Design Taxi
