Steve Irwin’s son is an amazing photographer and here are the photos to prove it

Steve Irwin may have long passed away, but his memory and love for animals live on in his son Robert’s work – and unbeknownst to many, the teen’s photography.

The 13-year-old Irwin is following in his dad’s footsteps with his passion for wildlife and his talent of showing its beauty to the world. He first picked up a camera when he was only six years old, and has now developed into a great nature photographer.

Many of his photos are so good, you’d mistake them as the work of a professional – and not of a teenage boy’s. Here take a look:

#WorldRhinoDay 🦏This is a photograph I took @olpejeta conservancy of the last male Northern White Rhino left on the planet. The rapid decrease of rhino numbers worldwide is mostly a result of poaching for their horn. It is so important that we work to protect these iconic creatures for future generations. #olpejetaconservancy #rhino #canonaustralia A post shared by Robert Irwin (@robertirwinphotography) on Sep 21, 2017 at 3:08pm PDT

This beautiful tundra swan epitomises the magnificent art of flight ☀️I photographed him in the gorgeous Klamath Falls, Oregon! #birdphotography #oregon A post shared by Robert Irwin (@robertirwinphotography) on Mar 2, 2017 at 3:56pm PST

According to Robert, he attributes his interest in photography to his dad: “He was not only the most amazing dad and incredible wildlife warrior on the planet, he also had an extraordinarily artistic mind and took breathtaking photos of nature.”

So much fun to get an up-close perspective with this gorgeous sea turtle that I photographed @ladyelliotislandecoresort 🐢He has a hilarious expression! #canonaustralia #thisisqueensland #LadyElliotIsland #SeaTurtle #GreatBarrierReef A post shared by Robert Irwin (@robertirwinphotography) on Jul 26, 2017 at 4:39am PDT

For those who guessed echidna in my last post, you were correct! Echidnas are a gorgeous Australian animal and they are one of two egg-laying mammals! A post shared by Robert Irwin (@robertirwinphotography) on Mar 4, 2017 at 11:27am PST

Robert’s work has been widely exhibited in galleries across Australia, as well as being published regularly in Australia Zoo’s Crikey magazine. He was also named a finalist in the Australian Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year competition, and was also a runner-up in 2016.

You can see more of Robert Irwin’s photography on his website.

This is a gorgeous white-lipped tree frog that I photographed at the #SteveIrwinWildlifeReserve 🐸 To see more photos like this visit my new photography website at robertirwinphotos.com A post shared by Robert Irwin (@robertirwinphotography) on May 27, 2017 at 6:46pm PDT

This is a beautiful puffin that I photographed @oregoncoastaquarium 🐧 They are one of my favourite birds! #OregonCoastAquarium A post shared by Robert Irwin (@robertirwinphotography) on May 3, 2017 at 5:35pm PDT

This is Bruce, one of our amazing brolgas @australiazoo 🐦 They are the state bird of Queensland and one of the most beautiful birds at the Zoo! #brolga #australiazoo A post shared by Robert Irwin (@robertirwinphotography) on Mar 13, 2017 at 12:29am PDT

Elephants are one of the most intelligent and wise animals on the planet 🐘 Each one of these #GentleGiants has an individual personality and this makes them one of the best photography subjects! A post shared by Robert Irwin (@robertirwinphotography) on Dec 17, 2016 at 2:52pm PST

It was such an honour to photograph this amazing northern white rhino at the @olpejeta conservancy! This rhino's name is Sudan and he is the last male of his kind and one of only three left in the entire world 🌍 Isn't he amazing?! #africa #olpejetaconservancy A post shared by Robert Irwin (@robertirwinphotography) on Dec 25, 2016 at 9:34pm PST

Via Bored Panda