WATCH: Newsreader goes berserk at his staff off-air then gets the Amber Sherlock treatment
Anthony DArcy
By Anthony DArcy

An American newsreader has paid a hefty price for losing his mind at his production staff while off-air – copping the much-feared Amber Sherlock treatment.

Footage of MSNBC news presenter Lawrence O’Donnell ranting at his news staff was gloriously leaked, allowing the whole world to be treated to the meltdown.

The anchor had been triggered by random voices in his earpiece, and later, loud sounds occurring nearby.

In an outburst that would heavily suggest he would not enjoy Marvel’s Thor film franchise, O’Donnell repeatedly yelled “STOP THE HAMMERING!” at the entire crew.

“WHO’S GOT A HAMMER? WHERE IS IT?” O’Donnell roared.

“Call F***ing [MSNBC President] Phil Griffin I don’t care who the fuck you have to call – stop the hammering!”

O’Donnell’s fury only increased as editions of the bulletin’s script aired with sections he had previously asked to be cut.

“It f***ing sucks to be out here with this out of control shit.”

But can you hear that? Why that’s the hammer of sweet, sweet justice.

